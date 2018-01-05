FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Kala Pharma posts mixed results from dry eye disease drug studies
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 5, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

REFILE-Kala Pharma posts mixed results from dry eye disease drug studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Jan 5)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday reported mixed results from two late-stage trials testing its drug to provide temporary relief from the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

The drug, KPI-121, met the main goals of reducing redness and discomfort in the eye in one trial, but failed to show statistical significance on a scale that tested patients’ eyes using a corneal staining technique.

The second trial met the main goal of reducing a sign of dry eye, but failed another main goal of reducing discomfort in the eye, a symptom of the disorder.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.