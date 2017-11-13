FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kappahl warns of slow sales, sees big drop in Q1 profit yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2017 / 7:29 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Kappahl warns of slow sales, sees big drop in Q1 profit yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, detail)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swedish clothing retailer Kappahl said on Monday that its fiscal first quarter sales had been below expectations and that its quarterly operating profit would fall far short of the year-ago profit.

* Says estimates that operating profit for fiscal Q1 2017/2018 will be approximately 100 mln SEK vs 145 mln for Q1 2016/2017

* Analysts had expected an operating profit of 148 mln SEK for the quarter, which ends in November, according to Thomson Reuters data based on three estimates

* “Sales during the quarter has not lived up to our expectations so far. This is mainly depending on our price- and campaign strategy that has not given the effect we wished for in the tough market climate during the fall,” Kappahl CEO Danny Feltmann said in a statement

* “A lower consumption in general during the warm fall has resulted in reduced traffic,” Kappahl said

* Kappahl shares have been very strong for the past three months, rising around 40 pct

* Kappahl rose 12 pct on October 12 after posting stronger than expected Q4 earnings​ Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.