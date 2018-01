Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. packaging company WestRock Co said on Monday it would buy KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp for an enterprise value of about $4.9 billion, to help expand in the western United States.

The $35-per-share offer represents a premium of 32 percent to KapStone stock’s Friday close.

WestRock would also assume net debt of about $1.36 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)