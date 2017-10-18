FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Kazakhstan c.bank approves $1.2 bln assistance for 4 banks
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 4 days

REFILE-Kazakhstan c.bank approves $1.2 bln assistance for 4 banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds word “bank” in first paragraph)

ALMATY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank has approved an assistance package worth a total of 410 billion tenge ($1.229 billion) for four local banks, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

These four banks are ATF Bank, Eurasian Bank, Tsesna Bank and Bank CenterCredit, it said, adding that the funds to assist the lenders had been approved by the central bank’s board in September and October. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.