MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will increase its oil and gas concentrate production in 2018 by 1 percent to 87 million tonnes, compared to 86.2 million tonnes the previous year, its energy ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oil production at its giant Kashagan oil field will rise by 33 percent to 11 million tonnes this year, the ministry said. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)