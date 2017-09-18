FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Aug copper, steel output up, zinc down
September 18, 2017 / 7:19 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Aug copper, steel output up, zinc down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-August
refined copper output rose 5.5 percent year on year and crude
steel output jumped 9.7 percent, while refined zinc production
slipped 0.3 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
                           Aug      July     Jan-Aug
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    32,808   35,305    279,336
 mth/mth pct change           -7.1     -4.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change              4.1      7.1        5.5
 REFINED ZINC (T)           28,348   26,795    216,880
 mth/mth pct change            5.8     25.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change              4.0     -3.3       -0.3
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       26,000   27,600    203,400
 mth/mth pct change           -5.8     -0.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -17.5      1.1       -1.6
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     149,776  150,438  1,176,453
 ALUMINIUM (T)                               
 mth/mth pct change           -0.4      3.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.2      2.0        0.8
 BAUXITE (T)               427,500  427,400  3,288,500
 mth/mth pct change            0.0      0.1        ---
 yr/yr pct change              5.5      5.4        3.0
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)          147,624  162,740  1,293,914
 mth/mth pct change           -9.3      6.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -6.5      3.4        9.4
 CRUDE STEEL (T)           394,315  425,735  3,081,835
 mth/mth pct change           -7.4      8.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change              6.5     12.4        9.7
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)         11.9     11.1       76.4
 mth/mth pct change            7.2     -0.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change            112.5     60.9       76.4
 REFINED LEAD (T)           12,730   13,078     99,468
 mth/mth pct change           -2.7      7.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change             14.3     12.4        9.1
 REFINED GOLD (kg)           3,769    3,634     28,525
 mth/mth pct change            3.7     -8.1        ---
 yr/yr pct change              6.6      9.1       19.0
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        78,585   88,871    705,275
 mth/mth pct change          -11.6     -8.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -11.9     -8.6      -13.0
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)

