TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Oct copper, steel, zinc output rises
November 17, 2017

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Oct copper, steel, zinc output rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-October
refined copper output rose 2.8 percent and crude steel output
jumped 8.5 percent, while refined zinc production climbed 1.0
percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Friday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           Oct      Sept     Jan-Oct
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    36,356   31,431    347,123
 mth/mth pct change           15.7     -4.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.8    -15.2        2.8
 REFINED ZINC (T)           28,906   27,741    273,527
 mth/mth pct change            4.2     -2.1        ---
 yr/yr pct change              9.1      3.7        1.0
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       25,900   25,000    254,300
 mth/mth pct change            3.6     -3.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -11.0    -10.7       -3.6
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     150,801  146,243  1,473,497
 ALUMINIUM (T)                               
 mth/mth pct change            3.1     -2.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.7      1.6        1.1
 BAUXITE (T)               413,400  417,600  4,119,500
 mth/mth pct change           -1.0     -2.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.2      6.4        3.2
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)          155,454  160,515  1,609,883
 mth/mth pct change           -3.2      8.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -3.6      4.6        7.5
 CRUDE STEEL (T)           377,892  363,707  3,823,434
 mth/mth pct change            3.9     -7.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change              6.7      1.3        8.5
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)          8.5     10.9       95.8
 mth/mth pct change          -22.0     -8.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change             34.9     98.2       73.9
 REFINED LEAD (T)           12,555   12,660    124,683
 mth/mth pct change           -0.8     -0.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change             12.1     20.3       10.5
 REFINED GOLD (kg)           4,237    3,421     36,183
 mth/mth pct change           23.9     -9.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change             18.9      2.7       17.2
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        75,979   74,181    855,435
 mth/mth pct change            2.4     -5.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -17.0    -20.8      -14.1
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
