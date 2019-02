FILE PHOTO: Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev speaks during his annual state-of-the-nation address at the Akorda presidential residence in Astana, Kazakhstan October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/File Photo

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev accepted the resignation of his government on Thursday, the text of a decree showed.

Nazarbayev said earlier on Thursday the government should resign after what he said was a failure to raise real incomes, boost jobs and improve living standards.