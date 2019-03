Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is pictured in Geneva, Switzerland May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who was sworn in on Wednesday said he would continue the policies of his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev and rely on his opinion in key policy matters.

In his first speech as president, Tokayev proposed renaming the Central Asian nation’s capital city, Astana, to Nursultan.