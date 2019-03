Dariga Nazarbayeva attends celebrations to mark Kazakhstan People's Unity Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

ASTANA (Reuters) - Dariga Nazarbayeva, the eldest daughter of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, was elected speaker of the upper house of parliament on Wednesday, the No.2 position in the Central Asian nation’s political hierarchy.

The previous speaker, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has taken over as president in line with the constitution after Nazarbayev abruptly resigned on Tuesday.