FILE PHOTO: Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev speaks during his annual state-of-the-nation address at the Akorda presidential residence in Astana, Kazakhstan October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/File Photo

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s office on Tuesday dismissed reports that he was planning for a snap election after he sought clarification on a clause in the constitution covering the length of his term.

Nazarbayev’s office said a number of the parts of the constitution needed legal clarification, including sections covering the replacement of a president or his resignation.