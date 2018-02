PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - KBC’s Czech bank CSOB raised its net profit by 16 percent to 17.52 billion crowns ($848.80 million) last year, the bank said on Thursday.

Loan portfolio increased by 6 percent to 657 billion crowns and deposits grew by 9 percent, the second largest Czech lender by assets said. ($1 = 20.6410 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)