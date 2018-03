NAIROBI, March 8 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KCB Group, Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday its pretax profit for full year 2017 was flat at 29.1 billion shillings ($287.55 million)from 29.09 billion shillings a year earlier.

KCB Group, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, said its net interest income rose to 48.4 billion shillings from 47.03 billion shillings in 2016. ($1 = 101.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa)