FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investcorp agrees to acquire Kee Safety
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 6:29 AM / in 4 days

Investcorp agrees to acquire Kee Safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bahrain-listed Investcorp said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Kee Safety Ltd, a supplier of safety products, from Dunedin LLP and LDC for an enterprise value of 280 million pounds ($370 million).

Established in the United Kingdom in 1934 and headquartered in Birmingham, Kee Safety is the leading global provider of products associated with working at height, Investcorp said in a statement.

It employs 480 people and has established operations in 10 countries, including the Unites States and China. Investcorp, a private equity and alternative asset company, told Reuters this month that it aims to more than double investments to $50 billion in five years by expanding existing businesses and through acquisitions in areas such as infrastructure.

$1 = 0.7589 pounds Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.