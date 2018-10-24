FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

One killed in Kentucky supermarket shooting - local media

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least one person was killed and there were multiple other victims after a shooting on Wednesday at a Kroger Co (KR.N) supermarket near Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported.

A reporter for WDRB News said she spoke to a witness of the shooting who said a woman was killed by gunfire at the grocery store.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at the grocery store in Jeffersontown, about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville, according to a person at the Jeffersontown police dispatch centre, who declined to give her name.

A person was taken into custody following the shooting, she said.

She could not confirm the number of victims or their conditions.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in New Mexico and Bernie Woodall in Florida; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Brown

