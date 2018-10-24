Two dead in Kentucky supermarket shooting - police

(Reuters) - A gunman on Wednesday killed a man in a Kentucky supermarket and a woman in the parking lot before fleeing in his car, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards and there were no further injuries, Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said in a news briefing outside the store.

The victims appeared to have been targeted at random and police did not have a motive for the shooting around 2.30 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at the Kroger Co (KR.N) supermarket in Jeffersontown, about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville, Rogers said.

“It does appear she was a random victim out in the parking lot,” said Rogers. Asked if the male victim in the store was also killed at random, Rogers said. “It does appear to be possibly the case.”

Rogers said an armed bystander exchanged gunfire with the suspect after he walked out of the supermarket.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Steve Zinninger told Wave3 News his father was waiting outside the supermarket while his mother shopped inside when he heard shooting and saw panicked people running outside.

Zinninger said the shooter casually walked towards his father in the parking lot and his father drew his gun and confronted the man from behind his car.

“He (the armed man) said, ‘please don’t shoot and I won’t shoot you,’ whites don’t kill whites,” Zinninger told Wave3 News.

It was not clear whether Zinninger’s father was the armed bystander who Rogers said exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

“Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure,” Kroger said in a statement.