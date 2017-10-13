Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Kenya after bird strike

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines jet carrying 121 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in Kenya on Friday after one of its engines sucked in a bird, police said.

Flight TK 673 was leaving Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa for Istanbul when the bird strike happened at around 4 a.m. The plane circled around Mombasa for an hour to empty its fuel tank before it landed.

No one injured. The plane was checked by technicians and took off again.