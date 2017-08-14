FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eleven die when boat capsizes off Kenya's Lamu
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 2 months ago

Eleven die when boat capsizes off Kenya's Lamu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - Eleven people drowned when the boat they were travelling in capsized in turbulent waters in the Indian Ocean off Kenya, officials and witnesses said on Monday.

Ten of the dead were members of the same family and were heading to a local airport to catch a flight to Mombasa on Sunday, Joseph Kanyiri, area government administrator, told Reuters.

The sole survivor was Shekue Kahale, a local politician who campaigned for election to parliament in last week’s election. His wife, four children and a sister with three children, were among those who died, Kahale told reporters.

”We suspect the boat capsized due to sea turbulence,” Kanyiri said.

Nine bodies had been recovered by midday on Monday and a search for the remaining bodies was ongoing, Kanyiri said.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.