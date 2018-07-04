FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Nine dead and dozens injured in road accident in Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Nine people were killed and dozens injured when a bus and truck collided early on Wednesday on a busy highway southeast of Kenya’s capital, media reported.

The accident, which resulted in a fireball that incinerated both vehicles, took place near the town of Email, 125 km southeast of Nairobi, television station NTV reported.

Pictures published by Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper showed a blackened shell of a truck on its side with wreckage strewn around it.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the Nation reported.

Road accidents kill between 3,000 and 13,000 Kenyans every year, according to the latest statistics on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Reporting By Maggie Fick

