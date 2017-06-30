FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's first quarter 2017 GDP growth slows to 4.7 percent
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
June 30, 2017

Kenya's first quarter 2017 GDP growth slows to 4.7 percent

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy expanded 4.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, down from 5.9 percent in the same period of 2016, the statistics office said on Friday.

"The quarter’s growth was negatively impacted on by drought that emanated from failure of the 2016 short rains and delay in the onset of the 2017 long rains," the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on its website.

"A slowdown in credit uptake also slowed economic growth during the period under review," it said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

