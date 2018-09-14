IMF says will continue supporting Kenya's reform efforts

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund considers that Kenya’s external position is strong and it will continue to support its reform efforts through policy advice and capacity development, its representative in Kenya said after a stand-by loan deal expired.

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“The second review of the IMF-supported program has not been completed, and the program will expire today,” Jan Mikkelsen told Reuters.

“It should be stressed that Kenya’s external position remains strong and foreign exchange reserves are at a very comfortable level. The IMF team will remain in close contact with the Kenyan authorities in the near term, and the IMF will continue to support Kenya’s reform efforts through policy advice and capacity development.”