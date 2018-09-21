Kenya's president signs finance bill with contested new taxes into law

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed a new finance bill into law, officially introducing a series of new taxes, including one on fuel, which have led to public anger and strikes.

FILE PHOTO: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The bill was passed by parliament on Thursday during an acrimonious session marked by loud protests from lawmakers opposed to a new 8 percent value-added tax on all petroleum products.

The passage of the bill and signing into law was crucial for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government since it authorizes it to collect revenue and spend in the financial year through to the end of June 2019.

Kenyatta pledged to ensure public funds are utilized properly.

“I will ensure proper utilization of public resources for a better Kenya. I will not relent on the war against corruption,” he wrote on his Twitter feed.

Kenyans have been angered by the new taxes, accusing authorities of forcing them to dig deeper into their pockets, while the government presides over wastage of its revenue through theft and corruption.