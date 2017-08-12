FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Ex-UN chief Annan warns Kenyan leaders on rhetoric, actions
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2017 / 4:25 PM / a day ago

Ex-UN chief Annan warns Kenyan leaders on rhetoric, actions

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan told political leaders in Kenya on Saturday to be "careful with their rhetoric and actions" and urged opposition leader Raila Odinga to pursue any complaints over the vote in court.

The warning from Annan, who mediated during a post-election crisis a decade ago, came as the death toll from violence since Tuesday's vote rose to at least 24.

Odinga's coalition has rejected the results, claiming massive fraud, and said it will not go to court to challenge them.

Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Ed Cropley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.