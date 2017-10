NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s repeat presidential poll was free and fair, the election commission said on Monday, despite opposition complaints over the vote that led to it boycotting the process.

People react near a convoy carrying Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

“I’m satisfied that we were able to meet these conditions that have enabled the commission to deliver ... a free, fair and credible election,” Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the commission, said.