Kenyan riot policemen use a water canon toward demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, after their political leader claimed "massive" fraud in this week's elections, in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017.

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan election commission's computer systems and vote-tallying databases were not compromised at any point during Tuesday's vote, its chief executive said on Wednesday, dismissing opposition claims of hacking and vote fraud.