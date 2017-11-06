Petition filed at Kenya's Supreme Court challenging election result

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan former lawmaker filed a petition at the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to overturn the election last month that President Uhuru Kenyatta won.

The petition filed by Harun Mwau before a Monday deadline set by the constitution opens the door to other legal challenges to the election. Mwau’s lawyer did not answer questions on the grounds for the petition.

Kenyatta won 98 percent of the vote on Oct. 26, handing him a second five-year term leading East Africa’s richest economy.

Following an opposition challenge, the Supreme Court voided a presidential election in August, which Kenyatta also won, citing procedural irregularities. Any fresh election case will be closely watched.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga lost the August vote and boycotted last month’s election, saying it would be unfair because the election commission had failed to implement reforms.

Kenya is a regional hub for trade, diplomacy and security and its prolonged election season has disrupted its economy.