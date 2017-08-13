Kenyan opposition leader Odinga calls on supporters not to go to work

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to stay away from work on Monday and accused the government of having planned to rig elections and murder his supporters.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga greets supporters in Nairobi, Kenya, August 13, 2017. Thomas Mukoya

"(The) Jubilee (party) have spilt the blood of innocent people. Tomorrow there is no work," Odinga told a crowd of around 4,000 cheering supporters in Kibera, Nairobi's biggest slum.

He was speaking after anger erupted in Kenya following President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election last week.

Related Coverage Pressure grows on Kenyan opposition to concede election defeat