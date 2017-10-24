FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in a day

Kenya opposition chief: people should stay home, not protest during polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga told a BBC interviewer that he was not calling for protests during repeat presidential elections scheduled for Thursday, but that he wanted supporters to stay at home and boycott the vote.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, addresses supporters during a rally to celebrate the country's Mashujaa Day (Heroes Day) celebrations in Kisumu, Kenya, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi/Files

“We have not told people to protest on polling day. We have not said that at all. We have told people to stay away,” he said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Odinga’s comments contradict repeated his previous public calls for protests on voting day.

Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans

