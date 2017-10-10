Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga withdraws from presidential election re-run

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition attends a rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi, Kenya September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would not stand in a court-ordered re-run of August’s nullified presidential election that is scheduled for Oct. 26.

“In the interest of the people of Kenya, the region and world at large, we believe that all will be best served by (opposition grouping) NASA vacating the presidential candidature of elections slated for 26th of October, 2017,” Odinga told a news conference.