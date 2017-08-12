FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya opposition accuses police of killing 100
August 12, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 2 days ago

Kenya opposition accuses police of killing 100

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga runs past a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi, Kenya August 12, 2017.Goran Tomasevic

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's opposition accused the security forces on Saturday of killing more than 100 people, including children, in a crackdown on post-election unrest.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The party did not offer any proof, and Reuters has only been able to confirm 11 deaths nationwide.

Speaking at a news conference, James Orengo, a top member of the NASA opposition coalition, said police had provoked the violence. His colleague, Johnson Muthama, said NASA would not be cowed or relent under the pressure.

Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Katharine Houreld

