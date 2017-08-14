FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
Kenya's president tells opposition to challenge vote in court
Virginia Violence
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 19 hours ago

Kenya's president tells opposition to challenge vote in court

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta reacts after he was announced winner of the presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 11, 2017.Thomas Mukoya

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the opposition on Monday to avoid violent protests and take any complaints they have over last week's election to court.

Kenyatta also urged police to use restraint as they handled pockets of protests and anger that have erupted since he was announced winner of an Aug. 8 vote.

"I truly believe there is no single Kenyan anywhere who wants to see violence, looting and demonstrations that end up destroying property. But if there are those who feel aggrieved and they are not willing to accept, there are also constitutionally laid down procedures," Kenyatta said.

Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Ed Cropley

