4 days ago
Kenya government to act against agitators on social media
August 9, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 4 days ago

Kenya government to act against agitators on social media

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's acting interior minister threatened to take action on Wednesday against social media users spreading information that might endanger national security while the election commission collates the results of this week's elections.

Speaking to reporters, Fred Matiangi' also said Kenyans should go about their business as normal, despite concerns of political violence in the wake of opposition leader Raila Odinga's claims of "massive" fraud in the election.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Duncan Miriri

