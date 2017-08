KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) - Police in one location of the western Kenyan city of Kisumu fired live rounds on Wednesday to disperse stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who claims this week's elections were rigged, a Reuters witness said.

Separately, a Odinga supporter protesting in the Nairobi slum of Mathare was shot dead by police, witnesses told a Reuters reporter who viewed the body.