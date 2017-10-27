FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turnout of 34.5 pct in Kenya vote re-run: election commission head
October 27, 2017 / 5:24 AM / a day ago

Turnout of 34.5 pct in Kenya vote re-run: election commission head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An estimated 6.55 million Kenyans voted in Thursday’s presidential election re-run, just 34.5 percent of registered voters, Wafula Chebukati, election commission chairman, said on Twitter.

An election official holds up a ballot paper as votes are counted in Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Turnout in the August vote that was later annulled by the courts was 80 percent. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the re-run, saying the election commission had failed to change any of the key personnel involved in the botched first attempt.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

