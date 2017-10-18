FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-KenGen's pretax profit inches up 2 pct on higher interest income
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-KenGen's pretax profit inches up 2 pct on higher interest income

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kenya’s main electricity generator KenGen said on Wednesday its pretax profit edged up 2 percent to 11.53 billion shillings ($112 million) in its year to end June, as higher interest income offset a drop in revenue.

KenGen, which is majority-owned by the government, said it had more than doubled its interest income during the period to 1.24 billion shillings, helping to offset the impact of a fall in revenue.

It said the interest income rose due to investment of funds raised from a rights issue that closed in March, as it awaits to invest them fully in planned projects.

Total revenue fell to 35.44 billion shillings from 38.61 billion shillings in the year-earlier period, the firm said.

“These results were achieved in an environment characterised by severe drought which affected our hydro generation,” KenGen said in a statement.

A delay in completion of a power evacuation line from one of its geothermal plants had also curbed revenue from sale of electricity, KenGen said.

Basic earnings per share rose to 4.12 shillings from 3.07 shillings in the year to end June 2016, the company said, adding it would not pay a dividend.

KenGen aims to add 720 MW of electricity generating capacity between this year and 2020 at a cost of just over $2 billion, with most of the energy coming from geothermal sources. Its generating capacity at present stands at 1,631 MW.

$1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
