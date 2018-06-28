FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 28, 2018 / 6:06 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Nine people feared dead and dozens injured in Nairobi market fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Nine people are feared dead and dozens have been injured after a fire broke out at a market in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, St John Ambulance said on Thursday.

“At least 9 people feared dead, 58 injured, property worth millions destroyed after a fire outbreak at Nairobi’s Gikomba market at 2AM,” it said on Twitter.

It posted pictures showing a raging fire and damage to property.

St John Ambulance said victims had been taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.