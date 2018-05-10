24 killed, around 2,000 affected by Kenyan dam burst - governor

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Floodwater from a flower-farm dam that burst after days of torrential rain in Kenya’s Rift Valley killed at least 24 people as it swept through 450 homes, the local governor said on Thursday.

Nakuru county governor Lee Kinyanjui told Reuters as many as 2,000 people had been affected by the rupturing of the dam on Wednesday night. Engineers had been sent to carry out safety checks on three other nearby reservoirs.