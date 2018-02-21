FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 21, 2018 / 5:22 AM / 2 days ago

Kenya's $1.5 bln standby credit facility in place until end of March -IMF

Duncan Miriri

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s $1.5 bln standby credit facility remains in place until the end of March 2018, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Wednesday, contradicting a statement given a day earlier that access to the facility was lost in June.

“The precautionary SBA/SCF arrangement remains in place until end-March 2018,” the statement said. “Kenya continues to have access to resources since June subject to policy understandings to complete the outstanding reviews.” (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.