NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for second, five-year term on Tuesday, ending months of political turmoil in the east African nation.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves upon his arrival to his inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in as president at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenyatta won a repeat presidential election on Oct. 26 after opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the vote, citing concerns over fairness. Police prevented opposition leaders from holding a rival gathering on Tuesday.