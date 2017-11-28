Kenyan opposition leader: 'I'll be sworn in as president on December 12'

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga told an impromptu rally on Tuesday he would hold an assembly that would swear him in as president on Dec. 12, less than an hour after President Uhuru Kenyatta was inaugurated for a second, five-year term.
Minutes after Odinga spoke, riot police teargassed his convoy and charged the crowd.
“On December 12, we will have an assembly that will swear me in,” Odinga told supporters gathered along a road in the Nairobi suburb of Eastlands after police sealed off the location where he had planned to hold a rally earlier in the day.
Kenyatta won a repeat presidential election in October that Odinga boycotted.
