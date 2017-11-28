FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan opposition leader: 'I'll be sworn in as president on December 12'
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 12:36 PM / a day ago

Kenyan opposition leader: 'I'll be sworn in as president on December 12'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga told an impromptu rally on Tuesday he would hold an assembly that would swear him in as president on Dec. 12, less than an hour after President Uhuru Kenyatta was inaugurated for a second, five-year term.

Kenyan opposition leader of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition Raila Odinga addresses his supporters as he leads a commemoration of the lives of his supporters killed during confrontations with the security forces over the election period, in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Minutes after Odinga spoke, riot police teargassed his convoy and charged the crowd.

“On December 12, we will have an assembly that will swear me in,” Odinga told supporters gathered along a road in the Nairobi suburb of Eastlands after police sealed off the location where he had planned to hold a rally earlier in the day.

Kenyatta won a repeat presidential election in October that Odinga boycotted.

reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Janet Lawrence

