Kenya high court suspends government shutdown of three TV channels

NAIROBI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Kenyan high court has suspended a government shutdown of three private TV channels that was prompted by their coverage of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s self-proclaimed presidential inauguration on Tuesday, one of the channels reported on its twitter feed.

“Government expected to restore NTV, Citizen TV & KTN News signals after High Court suspends switch off for 14 days pending case being heard,” NTV Kenya wrote on its official Twitter feed. (reporting by John Ndiso; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)