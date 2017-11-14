FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-StanChart Kenya's nine-month pretax profit slides by 38 pct
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 2:46 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-StanChart Kenya's nine-month pretax profit slides by 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Kenya’s pretax profit dropped by 38 percent to 6.87 billion shillings ($66.3 million) in the first nine months of this year, it said on Tuesday.

The lender blamed the fall on a government cap on commercial lending rates introduced in September last year and an economic slowdown after the Supreme Court nullified an Aug. 8 presidential election and ordered a re-run.

“We have further seen an increase in our non-performing loan book,” CEO Lamin Manjang said in a statement.

The rate cap, which limited commercial lending rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank rate and set a minimum deposit rate of 70 percent of the benchmark, has squeezed margins across the industry.

Standard Chartered Kenya said its net interest income declined by 8 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 103.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.