World News
January 16, 2019 / 1:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gunfire, blasts heard as survivors of attack in Kenya flee - first responder

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Renewed gunfire and blasts were heard early on Wednesday morning as authorities evacuated around 50 survivors of a militant attack on an upscale hotel and business complex in the Kenya capital of Nairobi, a first responder said.

Those saved included a pregnant woman, the first responder said, and the daughter of a former lawmaker. Ex-MP Boni Khalwale tweeted that she had been saved more than 12 hours after Somali Islamists began their attack.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by Chris Reese

