A policeman runs past burning cars at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Fifty people believed to have been in a Nairobi hotel complex when it was attacked by militants remained unaccounted for as of 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) Wednesday, the Kenya Red Cross said, hours after the country’s president said the deadly siege was over.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 700 evacuated from the dusitD2 complex, President Uhuru Kenyatta said.