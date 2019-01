Kenyan policemen secure the street near the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday that the security operation at a Nairobi hotel complex attacked by militants was over and all the “terrorists” involved had been killed.

Kenyatta said that 14 civialians were confirmed dead and over 700 others had been evacuated to safety by security forces.