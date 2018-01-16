FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 16, 2018 / 7:34 AM / 2 days ago

Kenya allows short-selling of shares to boost liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kenya has changed its market regulations to allow short-selling of shares by participants to boost liquidity on the bourse, market officials said on Tuesday.

Pension funds hold the bulk of shares and the lack of securities lending, borrowing and short-selling framework has curbed activity as the funds typically don’t trade their holdings frequently.

“Making the Kenyan capital markets highly vibrant and liquid is a key priority for the capital markets industry and the Securities Lending, Borrowing and Short-Selling Regulations are expected to facilitate this,” said Paul Muthaura, chief executive of regulator CMA.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange is a key entry point for foreign investors looking for exposure to the region’s fast-growing economies.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.