NAIROBI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Julius Kipng‘etich, the chief executive officer of Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets, has resigned from his post, the company said in a statement.

The retailer’s board of directors said Kipng‘etich had decided to leave in order to pursue personal interests, after serving for just over two years. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Christian Schmollinger)