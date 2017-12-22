FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keppel unit to pay $422 mln to resolve Petrobras bribery probes -U.S.
December 22, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 3 days ago

Keppel unit to pay $422 mln to resolve Petrobras bribery probes -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd’s offshore rig building business will pay over $422 million to resolve charges that it bribed Brazilian officials, including ones working at state-owned oil company Petrobras, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd agreed to pay the combined penalty to resolve investigations by authorities in the United States, Brazil and its home country of Singapore, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
