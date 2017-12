PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering has appointed Gregory Boutte as its chief client and digital officer, a newly created post, the company said on Monday.

Boutte will be a member of the group’s executive committee and have responsibility for driving “development of e-commerce, CRM (client relationship management) and data management”.

Kering counts Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Stella McCartney among its labels.