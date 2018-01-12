Puma CEO says has no plans to take on other brands

BERLIN (Reuters) - Puma has no plans to take on other brands such as Kering’s Volcom for the moment, the German sports brand’s chief executive said on Friday.

Bjorn Gulden, chief executive officer of PUMA, attends the red carpet before the Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

“Having more brands in the portfolio is not the focus at the moment,” Bjorn Gulden told journalists during a conference call after French conglomerate Kering announced late on Thursday that it planned to spin off Puma to its shareholders.

Gulden said there were very few operational synergies with Kering.

“We are already very independent,” he said, adding that Kering had granted Puma a lot of freedom.